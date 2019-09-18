BENTONVILLE -- A former Rogers police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, of Pea Ridge, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 11, in connection with two counts of sexual assault.

According to West Fork Police public informatin officer Tyler Underwood, West Fork Police were notified of a welfare check on Harris and saw the vehicle he was driving. He was arrested on a Benton County warrant, Underwood said, adding that Harris did not flee, but did not stop immediately nor get out of the vehicle when police attempted to stop him.

The arrest came after Cave Springs police received a report from the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

A 15-year-old girl said Harris touched her in a sexually inappropriate way on at least four occasions, according to the probable cause affidavit. The first incident happened when she was 10 years old and the last time was two years ago, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she was afraid of Harris and trying to protect her family by remaining silent about the abuse, according to the affidavit.

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said Harris worked there from 2000 to 2005.

Harris appeared at his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 12.

Harris knew an arrest warrant had been issued, and he drove away when police approached him in a cemetery, said Tyler Williams, Benton County deputy prosecutor. Harris eventually stopped his car and put a gun in his mouth. Police convinced him not to shoot himself, Williams said.

He said Harris is a danger to himself and the community. Williams recommended a $150,000 bond be set for Harris.

Billy Bob Webb, Harris' attorney, asked Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green to consider releasing his client on his own recognizance. Webb said the police pursuit was at 25 to 35 mph.

Harris is under the care of the Veteran's Health Care System of the Ozarks, and he sought care before the warrant was issued, Webb said. He added his client has had brain cancer and a stroke.

Harris told Green he will live with his mother in West Fork when released from jail.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said.

He said the events Wednesday were "just a little to much," but he was not going to harm himself.

Harris told the judge he owns a construction company.

Green set Harris' bond at $10,000 and said he must wear an ankle monitor as a condition of the bond. She ordered Harris not to have any contact with the girl or any unsupervised contact with any minor.

Harris also can't possess any guns nor ammunition, and the judge ordered him not to drink alcohol.

"The great part of our system is that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty," Webb said. "There are two sides to all stories, and we look forward to presenting ours at the appropriate time."

The arraignment for Harris is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Harris was injured in the line of duty while working as a Rogers police officer. Terry Dale Moon shot Harris in a gunfight with police on Sept. 16, 2000, at Best Motors in Rogers. Harris was shot in the hip. Moon was shot and killed by officers.

