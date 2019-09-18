Tuesday, Sept. 10
3:33 p.m. Noah Ryan Kapner, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony first-degree criminal mischief
Wednesday, Sept. 11
9:51 a.m. Charlie Keith Holland, 40, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidence of registration; felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear, both from Benton County
9:51 p.m. Billy Kyle Holland, 38, Grove, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia
Wednesday, Sept. 11
7:37 p.m. Michael Shane Harris, 47, Pea Ridge, by West Fork Police, felony second degree sexual assault
Thursday, Sept. 12
12:07 a.m. Robert Taylor York, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering; second degree endangering welfare of a minor; resisting arrest; felony second degree battery; and from Benton County, criminal trespass, harassment and first-degree criminal mischief.
4:56 a.m. Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering and second degree criminal mischief
Friday, Sept. 13
9:26 a.m. Kayden Brake Miniard, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony contempt of court
9:41 p.m. Antonio Frank Oxman, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor
1:29 p.m. Garrett Mitchell Malone, 26, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear from Centerton; felony parole violation
Monday, Sept. 16
9:58 a.m. Nycole Marie Fargo, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County
6:06 p.m. Robert Dale Adams, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation
9:58 p.m. Scott Lee Stockman, 40, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, civil contempt from Washington CountyGeneral News on 09/18/2019
Print Headline: Benton County Jail