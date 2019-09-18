Tuesday, Sept. 10

3:33 p.m. Noah Ryan Kapner, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony first-degree criminal mischief

Wednesday, Sept. 11

9:51 a.m. Charlie Keith Holland, 40, Anderson, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidence of registration; felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear, both from Benton County

9:51 p.m. Billy Kyle Holland, 38, Grove, Okla., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

7:37 p.m. Michael Shane Harris, 47, Pea Ridge, by West Fork Police, felony second degree sexual assault

Thursday, Sept. 12

12:07 a.m. Robert Taylor York, 32, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering; second degree endangering welfare of a minor; resisting arrest; felony second degree battery; and from Benton County, criminal trespass, harassment and first-degree criminal mischief.

4:56 a.m. Stetson Samuel Lee Grantham, 18, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree domestic battering and second degree criminal mischief

Friday, Sept. 13

9:26 a.m. Kayden Brake Miniard, 27, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony contempt of court

9:41 p.m. Antonio Frank Oxman, 34, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor

1:29 p.m. Garrett Mitchell Malone, 26, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, obstructing governmental operations; failure to appear from Centerton; felony parole violation

Monday, Sept. 16

9:58 a.m. Nycole Marie Fargo, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

6:06 p.m. Robert Dale Adams, 54, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, felony parole violation

9:58 p.m. Scott Lee Stockman, 40, Pineville, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, civil contempt from Washington County

