City planners were presented with information about tiny houses from David and Chris Gallo, D&C Holdings LLC, at the tech review meeting Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Gallos own a tiny house development in Rogers on Olive Street and are considering building one in Pea Ridge.

"We've had a lot of success and are full," David Gallo said. "We're looking for a second property to develop in northwest Arkansas.

"It's fairly unique form a consumer standpoint and we wanted to know if Pea Ridge is open to the concept," he said.

"It's on trend and growing... Compact housing is ideal for singles just starting out and for seniors," he said, explaining that the development on Olive Street is mostly seniors. He said to establish a development as a senior development 80% of the residents must be 55 and older and no one under 18 years of age may live there. "We have a two car maximum."

The Gallo's current development has 24 residences -- 21 singles and three couples.

David Gallo said there are three things people are looking for in a tiny house community -- visitor parking, a storm shelter and a place to walk their dog. "If you have those three things, you're knocked out of the park. That's the mindset."

"They're minimalists. They have a small footprint. They don't want to take care of a yard. If they weren't minimalists, they would put their tiny house on 100 acres," he said. "They're fiscally responsible and have more discretionary income to spend in the community.

Planner Al Fowler noted the model is similar to a mobile home park.

Gallo said he leases the site and maintains ownership of the site but the homeowner owns the house. "I think home ownership is a critical component. When they own it, they take care of it," he said.

He said he has nine pages of covenants and that empowered management is the key to success.

Planner Chris Johnson said the city is working on the zoning ordinance at this time and the city is open to a tiny house community.

City attorney Shane Perry asked for Gallo to read the city's draft of the ordinance and offer feedback.

"Growth is coming here," Chris Gallo said.

"Historically, Pea Ridge is fond of larger lots," planner Al Fowler said. "While this group is supportive of the idea, ultimately these kinds of changes will have to happen within the council."

Planners discussed several options including creating a new zone specifically for tiny homes as well as accepting it as a large scale development instead of a subdivision. Planners agreed to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to discuss the draft of a new zoning ordinance.

