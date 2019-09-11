Shipwreck

Recipe from the kitchen of Gus Bradley

Recipes to Remember

Into the bottom of large baking dish, slice a layer of onions, then a layer of thinly sliced potatoes, then a layer of cooked hamburger (1 lb.). Add a layer of uncooked rice, then layer of chopped celery. Season each layer with salt, pepper and paprika to taste. Over all, pour a can of tomatoes or tomato soup and a can of boiling water. Bake, uncovered for two hours at 350 degrees.

•••

Editorial on 09/11/2019