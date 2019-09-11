Two home occupation requests and one large scale development were approved by the city's Planning Commission at the regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 2.

Home occupation requests from Shuntu Bryant, 1276 Lender St., and Christina Lyons, 2304 John W. Montgomery Circle, were both approved. Bryant told planners her business involves designing graphics and does not involve people coming to her house. Lyons said she is a photographer and has a studio in her home, but will not have a large amount of traffic to the house. There was no public comment during the public hearing on either request.

The large scale development is for a 7,000-square-foot building for New Life Church on Weston Street. Bill Platt, engineer, spoke for the project and told planners the project is "all new red iron."

In other business, planners voted for Dr. Karen Sherman to be interim vice chairman to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Donnie Ewald.

Planners agreed to hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, to review the city's zoning and landscape ordinances.

