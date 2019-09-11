Monday, Sept. 16

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: BBQ teriyaki chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks with ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or Mandarin orange chicken

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or pork cutlet

Thursday, Sept. 19

Breakfast: French toast sticks, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza

Friday, Sept. 20

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

