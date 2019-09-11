Monday, Sept. 16
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: BBQ teriyaki chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, carrot sticks with ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or Mandarin orange chicken
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken nuggets
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Nachos with ground beef, seasoned corn, pinto beans, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Breakfast: Homemade cinnamon rolls, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, whole grain roll, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or pork cutlet
Thursday, Sept. 19
Breakfast: French toast sticks, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garden salad, green beans, garlic toast, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza
Friday, Sept. 20
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, oven baked fries, fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus