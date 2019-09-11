Wednesday, Aug. 21

2 p.m. A resident of Pace Lane reported theft of identity involving someone using her Social Security number.

11:58 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Debbie Jones, 59, Pea Ridge, and Martin L. Jones, 60, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Schedule I.

Thursday, Aug. 22

6:15 a.m. Police served a search warrant on residents of an apartment on Wade Lane and arrested Debbie Jones, 59, and Martin L. Jones, 60, in connection with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. Numerous items were seized including baggies with crystal substance, a glass bottle with crystal substance, plastic "snort tubes," baggies with residue, suspected marijuana seeds, bottle bong and a .22 caliber rifle.

Friday, Aug. 23

7:30 p.m. Police were notified of a youth "found with contraband" at the football stadium. As a result of the investigation, police confiscated numerous cigars, vapes, vape pods, a container which purportedly had contained marijuana and vapes that advertised they were of a medical grade marijuana. The youth was released to the custody of his mother.

Sunday, Aug. 25

8:18 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Greer Street for a criminal mischief report involving damage to a yard by a vehicle.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

4:56 p.m. An employee of Pea Ridge Community Library reported cash stolen from the library. As a result of the investigation, police cited Shane Allen Dyson, 27, Rogers, in connection with theft of property and issued no trespass warnings to Dyson and Patricia Burress.

Friday, Aug. 30

1:25 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street for found property involving a woman finding "illegal narcotics." Police seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, Aug. 31

10:27 a.m. Police received a report of brush being dumped illegally on the city brush pile. According to the police report, a city employee said he had repeatedly warned Joshua Colton Bunting, 30, Pea Ridge, owner of J.C. Bunting Tree Service about dumping brush from his business at the site. Bunting was found on site waiting to dump. He was warned not to dump and left the site.

Sunday, Sept. 1

2:59 p.m. Police received a report of a domestic dispute from a couple at the police station. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Justin Doyle Humes, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree assault on family or household member.

Monday, Sept. 2

4:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McRae Lane for a threat involving a woman saying a male attempted to contact her husband and had made threats of physical harm.

Tuesday, Sept. 3

1:38 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Austin Lollar, 19, Seligman, Mo., in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

8:17 a.m. Police took a report of a motor-vehicle accident at North Curtis Avenue and Patton Street involving vehicles driven by Corley Justin Day, 19, Bentonville, and Robert Richardson, 36, Pea Ridge. As a result of the investigation, police issued a citation to Corley in connection with no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Sept. 4

8:38 p.m. As a result of an investigation into a report of a reckless driver traveling east on Slack Street, police arrested Brady Wayne Arrasmith, 32, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI; refusal to submit; driving on suspended license (not DWI); and drove left of center.

9:14 a.m. Police were dispatched to Sonic for a counterfeit money complaint. Information, and the bills (the $20 from this report and one from earlier in the summer), were given to a special agent with the U.S. Secret Service.

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:46 a.m. Police were requested to issue a criminal trespass warning to a 15-year-old male who was not allowed on school property and who was seen on school property the previous day about 3:20 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

3:02 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Brittany Todd, 22, Rogers, in connection with possession of Sch. VI and operating without tail lamps

12:25 p.m. A resident of Baker Street reported a male was attempting to leave the residence with a gun and she was afraid he was going to end his life. Police found the gun and gave it to the resident.

Sunday, Sept. 8

12:51 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Eric Joshua Berry, 30, Rogers, in connection with DWI and speeding.

