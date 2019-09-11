The last devotional I wrote about God blessing us with rain. Now that blessing has resulted in an overabundance of growth, both in our lawns and in the hay fields.

Many of the hay fields have been cut for the second crop of hay this summer. Some may even get a third cutting. I remember the times in my youth when the local farmers would come during the summertime and get the young boys, who are out of school, to go work the hay fields. Usually this meant gathering and stacking the square hay bales. It was good exercise during day off season.

Many of us have at one time or another heard the statement "make hay while the sun shines." Some have used this statement while some others don't even know what it means. Overall, it is about putting your hands to work so you don't fall a victim to consequence.

No matter how long you live on the earth, your lifespan is broken down into years, months, weeks, days, hours, minutes and seconds. Consequently, whatever your time on earth, you don't have eternity to accomplish it; you only have but a season. Time does not pause for you to make a move; it just keeps ticking. So, in as much as you have to make the right decisions and be thorough in your choices, you must also be time conscious.

That is why you must handle every phase with urgency, by doing what you need to do per time to make the best of that season. Don't spend your latter years doing what should have been done in your youthful season. Know the seasons of your life and what they entail and then, work!

Those who have made great names of themselves started early and worked through each stage promptly. As you put your hand to work today, receive grace to accomplish great feats in the name of Jesus Christ!

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 09/11/2019