GENTRY -- The Lady Blackhawks traveled to Gentry to take on the Lady Pioneers Thursday, Sept. 5, and won a three-match sweep in the conference contest on the volleyball court.

Though Gentry played strong and held the point advantage at times, the Pea Ridge girls proved too much for Gentry and swept the match, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-17.

The Lady Blackhawks were scheduled to play in Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and in Prairie Grove on Thursday, Sept. 12.

PR vs. Heritage

A -- W (25-13; 25-13) Kasey Goldberg, 6 aces; Sydney Spears, 4 kills

JV -- L (20-25, 25-21, 11-15) Izzy Smith, 4 aces; Dallice White, 5 kills

V -- L (19-25, 20-25, 13-25) Kynley Burton, 6 kills, Josey Goldberg, 10 kills

PR vs. Paris

A -- L (14-25, 19-25)

JV -- W (25-23, 25-18)

V -- L (16-25, 17-25, 16-25)

PR vs. Gentry

B -- W (25-13, 25-10)

A -- W (27-25, 25-11) Jillian Ellington, Leah Telgemier, Kayleigh Mathis, 3 aces; Sydney Spears, 4 kills

JV -- W (25-19, 25-20) Alexia Whitehead, 6 kills; Shae Gilbertson, 3 aces

V -- W (25-17, 25-14, 25-17) Josey Goldberg, 8 kills, 4 aces; Kynley Burton, 5 kills

