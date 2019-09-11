People conducting business with the city will soon be able to pay with a debit or credit card if city officials approve a resolution contracting with Information Network of Arkansas to process electronic payments. The resolution is on the agenda for the regular City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said the Water Department already accepts electronic payments, but this will provide for all payments with the city including inspection fees, court fees, permits to be processed.

"We cannot absorb the processing fee so we will charge the 3% processing fee and $1 processing fee will be charged," Crabtree said, adding that the court currently accepts payments through a different system, but it charges 10%.

"The reason we went with them is they do the processing for the rest of the state so if there is anything that is an issue with the audit, they've dealt with it before," he said.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Update on the Wastewater treatment plant by superintendent Ken Hayes;

• Pea Ridge 31st Annual Mule Jump, scheduled for Oct. 12; and

• Easements for Hazelton Road project from Shae and Dana Burk, Rex Rippee, Jerry and Bonny Austin and Clarence and Debbie Guinn.

General News on 09/11/2019