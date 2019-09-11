Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Aug. 12

McDonald's

203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Aug. 15

Hokkaido Hibachi Express

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: There were rags and utensils in a handwashing sink. Raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat noodles.

Noncritical violations: A grill scraper was not stored properly between uses.

Blues Boy's BBQ

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: A bag of chips was in a handwashing sink. Nacho cheese and baked beans were not at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A manager who was preparing food was not wearing a proper hair restraint.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 12 -- Sonic, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge.

General News on 09/11/2019