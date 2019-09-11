Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Aug. 12
McDonald's
203 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Aug. 15
Hokkaido Hibachi Express
200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: There were rags and utensils in a handwashing sink. Raw beef was stored above ready-to-eat noodles.
Noncritical violations: A grill scraper was not stored properly between uses.
Blues Boy's BBQ
200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: A bag of chips was in a handwashing sink. Nacho cheese and baked beans were not at 135 degrees or above in hot holding.
Noncritical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A manager who was preparing food was not wearing a proper hair restraint.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Aug. 12 -- Sonic, 201 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge.General News on 09/11/2019
Print Headline: Health Dept. inspections