RUSSELLVILLE -- High school students and other individuals interested in learning more about educational opportunities at Arkansas Tech University are invited to the 23rd annual Tech Open House on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The event, sponsored by the ATU Office of Admissions, will last from 1-4 p.m. with campus tours departing from the coliseum every 15 minutes. Advance registration for Tech Open House is not required.

Representatives from every degree program offered at Tech will be available to answer questions and speak with prospective students. Personnel from academic advising, admissions, financial aid, student housing and university honors will also be on hand to provide information.

Current Arkansas Tech students seeking more information about a potential major field of study are also invited to attend.

"Tech Open House is the ideal opportunity to connect with the Arkansas Tech University community," said Jessica Brock, ATU director of admissions. "We encourage anyone considering higher education to join us, learn more about the life-changing opportunities that exist at ATU and discover the friendly, welcoming atmosphere developed and nurtured by our amazing faculty, staff and students."

Prospective students and family members who attend Tech Open House will receive complimentary tickets to the Homecoming football game between Arkansas Tech and Oklahoma Baptist University at 6 p.m. that evening at Thone Stadium at Buerkle Field.

Prospective students and their families are also invited to Party at the Plaza, the pre-game tailgating celebration outside the stadium on the Crabaugh Hall lawn, from 3-6 p.m.

The Tech Open House door prize will be a fall 2020 tuition scholarship to Arkansas Tech. The scholarship winner will be announced during the Tech-Oklahoma Baptist game.

For information about Arkansas Tech Open House, call (479) 968-0343 or visit www.atu.edu/admissions/openhouse.php.

General News on 09/11/2019