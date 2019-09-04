Aiding a fellow emergency agency, Police Chief Lynn Hahn gave five bullet proof vests to the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire-EMS Department.

"With recent events in our city, and then with everything going on in the United States with shootings and mass shootings, it is important that we offer every protection that we can to everybody involved in emergency services," Fire Chief Jack Wassman said. "This is a great outreach -- for the Police Department to provide this level of protection. We're very appreciative."

Hahn said the vests are older vests that are no longer worn by police officers but are still functional.

"we had some in storage; they will give these guys some extra protection," Hahn said, adding that he knows some Rogers ambulances have vests on the rigs and some cities provide fests for their firefighters. Although the firefighters and medical personnel usually stage at what could be a potentially dangerous scene, there could be a shooting.

"This gives them an extra layer of protection," Hahn said.

"The vests will be on the ALS (advanced life support) ambulance for the guys if they feel the need to wear them," Wassman said.

"We try to keep y'all out of harm's way," Hahn said.

On July 4, two medics were faced with a potentially life-threatening incident when a patient drew and fired a gun. The medics were not physically injured, but it was a frightening experience, one said.

