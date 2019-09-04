Monday, Sept. 9
Breakfast: Apple frudel, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomato, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, tator tots, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken cripitos
Grades 9-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
Thursday, Sept. 12
Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety
Friday, Sept. 13
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots with ranch, fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken tenders
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus