Monday, Sept. 9

Breakfast: Apple frudel, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomato, craisins or fresh fruit, milk variety

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, tator tots, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken cripitos

Grades 9-12 option: Or toasted cheese sandwich

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Pork roast, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Sept. 12

Breakfast: Whole grain pancakes, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk variety

Friday, Sept. 13

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, baby carrots with ranch, fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or chicken tenders

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 09/04/2019