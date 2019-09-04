The 1st and 2nd Cherokee Mounted Rifles in the Civil War

Park guide Kerry Jones will present a one-hour program on the history of the 1st and 2nd Cherokee Mounted Rifles in the Civil War. This program will cover Indian Removal, relocation in Indian Territory, both units Civil War service and their return to Indian Territory. The program will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the park visitor center. For information, call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862 battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 6 miles east of Pea Ridge, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri.

