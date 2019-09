TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Junior High Blackkhawk cross country boys include, front from left: Joe Ingram, Trey Bounds, Nikolas Galbraith and Isaac Cruz; and back, from left:

assistant coaches Emily Spears and Nico Hall, and student athletes Drake Satterwhite, Garrett Jacobs, Jacob Stein, Troy Ferguson and Lane Morales and head coach Melissa Meyers.

Sports on 09/04/2019