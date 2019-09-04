Sign in
Hobbs happenings by Special to The TIMES | September 4, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

September sunset tours slated

Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.

Hobbs State Park visitor center

Ark. Highway 12 just east of the

Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection

479-789-5000

http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/

www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

The departure times from Rocky Branch Marina are:

Sunday, Sept. 8 -- 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12 -- 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 -- 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19 -- 5:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 -- 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 -- 5:30 pm

Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don't forget cameras.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 + tax. Children 6-12 $5 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at stated times. For information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000

