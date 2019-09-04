A man was arrested as a result of an investigation into theft of a trailer from a residence on Harper Drive.

Dustin W. Foster, 25, Pea Ridge was arrested for theft of property Monday, Aug. 19, and booked into the Benton County Jail.

At 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, police were dispatched to a residence on Harper Drive. Danny Debenham told police he returned home from a three-day trip and noticed that his trailer was missing from the front of his house. Information was obtained that the trailer was last seen at the residence of the owner the night previous at approximately 10:30 p.m. Information was obtained that the trailer contained several items pertaining to lawncare. Among the items were one Cub-Cadet Z-Turn lawnmower, one Kobalt Electric push mower, one Dewalt electric lawn trimmer and one Dewalt blower. Debenham estimated the total monetary value of the items taken was valued at approximately $9,300.

Through the course of the investigation, information was obtained that pointed to a suspect responsible for the theft. Based upon information received, an arrest warrant for Foster was obtained and on Monday, Aug.19, 2019, Foster was arrested for theft of property. Foster was interviewed at the Pea Ridge Police Department where he admitted to the theft and provided limited information as to the whereabouts of the stolen property. The locations where the stolen property was located was included a heavily wooded area in Bella Vista area and at a residence in the rural area of Benton County near Sugar Creek Road and Old Wire Road. All items reported to be stolen were recovered and subsequently returned to the owner. Search warrants were executed on residences associated to Foster. Officers located inside one of the residences items of drug paraphernalia used for methamphetamine. Probable cause to arrest foster was developed for the criminal charges of felony theft of property and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Foster is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Bella Vista Police Department for their assistance in conducting and completing a success investigation and recovery of all of the stolen items," Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer for Pea Ridge Police, said.

General News on 09/04/2019