District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Esmeralda Aldaco, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Sam Allen, 31, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Brady Wayne Arrasmith, 32, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Kevozia Antonion Bates, 22, speeding, bond forfeit
Mabel D. Batres-Portillo, 45, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Benjamin J. Beauchamp, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
John Steven Bequette, 54, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
James R. Bowers, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Amber N. Branson, 34, contempt of court, guilty
Jessy Lee Bresler, 27, failure to register or transfer, guilty
David Ray Buck, 60, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Morgan S. Contreras, 29, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Sonya Kay Crabtree, 19, failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jose M. Cruz, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Micah Paul Curry, 33, failure to register, bond forfeit
Daniel W. Davidson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Monty L. Dearing, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Monty L. Dearing, 37, failure to appear, guilty
Christopher Adam Dixon, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
John Fulton Donaldson, 25, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Jacquelynn L. Drewery, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
John P. Elbrecht, 61, public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jayla June Ewert, 22, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Bradley E. Faught, 38, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Raciel Fernandez, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Hardy David Foreman, 45, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Justin D. Gast, 60, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Nicholas A. Gibson, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Brian Gibson, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Jacolby D. Goodman, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Rachel A. Hockensmith, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Harry Dawson Hoover, 37, failure to register or transfer, guilty
Judy A. Kemp, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Star Marie King, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Samuel Joe King, 56, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Tristen A. Krannichfeld, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty
Teresa Lynn Lancaster, 61, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Angel E. Larios, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Stephanie A. Lewie, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Tiffany R. Lewis, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Joseph Paul Luper, 22, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Brandon M. Mahoney, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Kolton Bane McDevitt, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit
Taylor D. McGonigal, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
James M. Morris, 28, public intoxication, guilty; loitering, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Casie Oien, 40, disorderly conduct, guilty
Qwenton T. Parks, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Luis Angel Perez, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Andy C. Rigsbee, 48, no or expired vehicle license, guilty
Jose A. Rodriguez, 63, no or expired drivers license, guilty
Rabecka M. Russell, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Savoy Anthony Santiago, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Marcus Paul Scherer, 36, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; reckless driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty
Stephanie F. Sears, 38, failure to appear, guilty
Travest Settles, 21, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Michael J. Silva, 38, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit
Dallas R. Sneed, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Tim Ladon Sommers, 26, speeding, bond forfeit
Tiffany D. Summers, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, dismissed
Regan Lee Swartzentruber, 20, speeding, bond forfeit
Justiss M. Tartaglia, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Skyler Spaulding Tate, 21, no insurance proof present, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty
Lisa Michelle Thomas, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jordan Eugene Thompson, 29, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Jordan Eugene Thompson, 29, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Jimmy L. Turner, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Bailey Budine Uldrich, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Bridgett Vega, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Elizabeth Jeanette Waddle, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Tylor J. Willcuts, 32, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed
Larry D. William, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeitGeneral News on 09/04/2019
Print Headline: Court Report