District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Esmeralda Aldaco, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Sam Allen, 31, speeding, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Brady Wayne Arrasmith, 32, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Kevozia Antonion Bates, 22, speeding, bond forfeit

Mabel D. Batres-Portillo, 45, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Benjamin J. Beauchamp, 26, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

John Steven Bequette, 54, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

James R. Bowers, 31, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Amber N. Branson, 34, contempt of court, guilty

Jessy Lee Bresler, 27, failure to register or transfer, guilty

David Ray Buck, 60, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Morgan S. Contreras, 29, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Sonya Kay Crabtree, 19, failure to register or transfer, guilty; driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jose M. Cruz, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Micah Paul Curry, 33, failure to register, bond forfeit

Daniel W. Davidson, 23, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Monty L. Dearing, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Monty L. Dearing, 37, failure to appear, guilty

Christopher Adam Dixon, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

John Fulton Donaldson, 25, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Jacquelynn L. Drewery, 34, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

John P. Elbrecht, 61, public intoxication, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jayla June Ewert, 22, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Bradley E. Faught, 38, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Raciel Fernandez, 51, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Hardy David Foreman, 45, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Justin D. Gast, 60, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Nicholas A. Gibson, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit; animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Brian Gibson, 33, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Jacolby D. Goodman, 31, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Rachel A. Hockensmith, 51, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Harry Dawson Hoover, 37, failure to register or transfer, guilty

Judy A. Kemp, 36, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Star Marie King, 23, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Samuel Joe King, 56, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Tristen A. Krannichfeld, 22, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; fictitious vehicle license, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty

Teresa Lynn Lancaster, 61, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Angel E. Larios, 41, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Stephanie A. Lewie, 37, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Tiffany R. Lewis, 28, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Joseph Paul Luper, 22, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Brandon M. Mahoney, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Kolton Bane McDevitt, 19, no proof of liability insurance, bond forfeit

Taylor D. McGonigal, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

James M. Morris, 28, public intoxication, guilty; loitering, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Casie Oien, 40, disorderly conduct, guilty

Qwenton T. Parks, 19, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Luis Angel Perez, 27, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Andy C. Rigsbee, 48, no or expired vehicle license, guilty

Jose A. Rodriguez, 63, no or expired drivers license, guilty

Rabecka M. Russell, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Savoy Anthony Santiago, 25, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Marcus Paul Scherer, 36, fictitious vehicle license, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; reckless driving, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty

Stephanie F. Sears, 38, failure to appear, guilty

Travest Settles, 21, failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Michael J. Silva, 38, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit

Dallas R. Sneed, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Tim Ladon Sommers, 26, speeding, bond forfeit

Tiffany D. Summers, 38, driving while intoxicated, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, dismissed

Regan Lee Swartzentruber, 20, speeding, bond forfeit

Justiss M. Tartaglia, 22, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Skyler Spaulding Tate, 21, no insurance proof present, guilty; imprudent driving City Ord. 139, guilty

Lisa Michelle Thomas, 46, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jordan Eugene Thompson, 29, driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Jordan Eugene Thompson, 29, failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Jimmy L. Turner, 36, no proof of liability insurance, guilty; no or expired vehicle license, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Bailey Budine Uldrich, 18, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Bridgett Vega, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Elizabeth Jeanette Waddle, 30, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Tylor J. Willcuts, 32, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed

Larry D. William, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

