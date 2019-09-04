Knights of Columbus

Cooper Elliott who graduated from Pea Ridge High School with honors was presented a $500 scholarship from the Knights of Columbus at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista. Elliott received this award from the Knights of Columbus in addition to a $500 award from the Women's Club at the same ceremony. He is the son of Sara and Neal Elliott.

University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas has selected 75 incoming first-year students as Honors Scholars and 30 incoming first-year students as University Scholars for the fall semester.

The students entering the UCA Norbert O. Schedler Honors College in Conway have an average high school grade-point average above 4.0 and an average ACT college-entrance exam score of 29.

The incoming Honors College class includes 68 students from Arkansas and seven students from out of state. Some of them -- about a quarter of the group -- are the first in their families to go to college.

Ashley Hansen, Bella Vista, Pea Ridge High School, was named an honors scholar.

Community on 09/04/2019