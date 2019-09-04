Putting teeth in a portion of state law prohibiting possession or smoking of marijuana in public, city officials adopted an ordinance prohibiting smoking marijuana in public places at the regular City Council meeting Aug. 20.

"Our legislators passed the use of medical marijuana," Police Chief Lynn Hahn told the City Council. "Of course, they're selling it down the road. There are a lot of rules for holders of marijuana cards, they're not allowed to possess, smoke or engage in use in public... but they didn't put teeth in it.

"Right now, we can't enforce the act," Hahn said, explaining that only officers with the Alcohol Beverage Control can enforce. All this does is prohibit actual smoking in public places, like in the park or by the splash pad."

"I agree for the most part," council member Ray Easley said. "I still think they're trying to stigmatize and shame people; that's my feeling."

City attorney Shane Perry said the penalty is written into the ordinance.

