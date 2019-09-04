Fulfilling their life-long dreams, both Chloe Henson and Nate Graham are captains of the Blackhawk cheer squad.

Henson, 17, is the daughter of Melissa and Jimmy Henson, and has been involved in cheer since fourth grade. She is the granddaughter of Jim and Beth Henson.

Graham, 16, is the son of Dawn Gilbreath and Justin Graham and grandson of Willis and Margie Keene.

"It's my passion," Graham said of cheer. "It's been my whole life ever since I moved here and my team -- my team is my family.

"I rely on them for comfort, for friends," he said. He began tumbling about six years ago. He said he previously lived in Fayetteville and cheer was not offered to young students.

"You're the voice for your team" as captain, Henson said, adding that the captains' role is to help the coach no matter what.

"We help create our bonding with everybody getting together group events to go to outside of practice," Graham said.

"Chloe is such a passionate leader," coach Courtney Hurst said. "She values her teammates and their input. She always puts the team's needs before her own. Chloe stays one step ahead looking to incorporate new ideas for sideline, competition and community involvement."

"Nate brings a positive energy and discipline to the team. He keeps the team level and together.

"Chloe and Nate are both self-less in leading the team. They lead by example and passion," Hurst said.

"I honesty just hope that I leave a legacy on the cheer team, that they'll remember my name as a leader and someone they can trust no matter what," Henson said.

"Ever since I was younger, it was definitely a passion thing. I remember on TV we'd see cheer comps in Disneyland," Graham said. "Ever since I was a kid, it exhilarated me and kicked off my passion." He said he is self-taught.

A senior, Henson wants to attend University of Arkansas and become a dermatologist.

A junior, Graham said he wants to continue cheer in college. "I want to keep it my life profession."

Sports on 09/04/2019