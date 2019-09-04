The Harrison Goblins lived up to their ranking as the eighth-best football team in Arkansas regardless of class as they handed the Blackhawks a 42-7 defeat in the opening contest of the 2019 season.

"Coach (Joel) Wells has really built an outstanding team," Pea Ridge head coach Stephen Neal remarked, "and they are going to win a lot of games this year."

"I was very pleased with the way our boys competed especially with the amount of effort they put into it," Neal continued. "We will get better as we go forward. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot early on but we didn't give up."

Harrison was on pace in 2018 to defeat defending state champion powerhouse Pulaski Academy in the 5A semi-finals when a series of turnovers ended their season. With the overwhelming bulk of last year's powerhouse team back in the fold and counting on a squad half of which are experienced senior athletes, Harrison is on track to have their best season in history.

Blackhawk senior quarterback Tate Busey led the 'Hawks' air attack with a nine of 17 performance for 80 yards. Hunter Rains led the way in receptions with six with Trevor Blair coming up with the most receiving yards with 52. Senior tailback Samuel Beard was the heart of the ground attack, rushing 24 times for 75 yards against a very stout Harrison defense.

The Goblins served early notice that they would be a tough force to overcome. Forcing Pea Ridge to start play from its own 10-yard line to begin the game, Harrison's defensive line hung seven yards in losses on the home boys to force a punt from the 'Hawks' 3-yard line. A shanked punt then put the visitors in business on the 'Hawk 16 with the Goblins twice all-state Gabe Huskey taking the ball to the end zone on their first play, leading to a 7-0 Harrison lead with 10:22 left in the first. Max Payne converted the kick for Harrison.

Pea Ridge refused to back down in the face of the sudden deficit, tying the score 12 plays later on a 2-yard play. Beard started the drive from the 'Hawk 20 with a pair of rushes. Later in the drive, Beard rushed for 3 and 4 yards on successive carries where Busey tossed a 6-yarder to Rains for a first down on the Harrison 41.

Facing a third and 4 from the Goblin 35, Busey picked up 5 on a keeper for a first down on the Harrison 30. On the 'Hawks' next offensive play, Beard broke loose, rushing for 12 yards, hammering through Goblin defenses for first down on the Harrison 13. Busey then rolled out left on the next play and very nearly broke into the end zone, gaining 10 yards before being stopped on the 3-yard line. Two plays later and Beard was in the end zone. Luis Reyes booted the extra point and the game was knotted at 7-7, dismaying the visitors' side of Blackhawk Stadium.

The tie did not last as Harrison got a good run back on the kickoff to their own 43, when Goblin quarterback Cole Keylon hit receiver Colton Shaver with a 17 yarder to the 'Hawk 40. Three runs by Huskey restored the lead for the guests at the 3:53 mark. The Harrison all-state back punched it in from the 'Hawk 4. Payne's kick put Harrison back ahead 14-7.

Starting from their on 20, the Blackhawks got a 5-yard pass from Busey to Rains to start a comeback, but the next two plays were stopped cold by the Goblins. A surprise fake punt by the 'Hawks didn't pan out with Harrison setting up shop on the 'Hawk 24-yard line. The 'Hawks made them earn their next score, making them run seven plays before denting the scoreboard again. All their plays were short yardage plays until a 7-yard from Keylon to Jones netted the score, Payne's kick put the guests in control at 21-7 with 0:54 left in the first quarter.

Beard reeled off two runs for 7 yards each to help spark the 'Hawks to get to mid-field at the Pea Ridge 48. Disaster struck when the ball came loose at the 42 and the Goblins' Stephens scooped up the pigskin to race untouched from the 38 to score Harrison's fourth touchdown. Payne's kick set the score at 28-7 with 10:23 left in the half.

The Blackhawks refused to go down without a fight, running eight plays to advance to near mid-field. Six-yard passes from Busey to Blair and Rains aided in the drive along short runs by Beard and Busey. A third and short sack by the Goblin defense derailed the drive, forcing a 'Hawk punt. Busey surprised the Harrison receiving team as he launched it 56 yards into the Goblin end zone.

After Huskey had two good runs for 26 yards, the 'Hawks slammed the door on the guests, allowing just 3 yards on their next three plays to force a return punt. The 'Hawks could not capitalize however, as they could not make positive yardage as they had to punt the ball right back. Busey's excellent 44-yard punt flipped the field for the Blackhawks.

The Goblins had one more shot at the end zone before the end of the half when quarterback Keylon executed a masterful fake, rolled out right and set sail down the east sidelines with the end zone in sight. Blackhawk senior Jake Adams, however, ran the Goblin field general down from behind at the 'Hawk 24 and the 'Hawk defense held, forcing a turnover on downs.

The third quarter was all Harrison as the Goblins racked up seven first downs and 146 yards to score twice and invoke the mercy rule. The first score came via a Johnson pass to Jones and the Goblins' final score was a 1-yard run by Huskey with 14 seconds left in the third. The 'Hawks only had three offensive plays in the quarter.

The 'Hawks got good production in the fourth period, with three runs by Beard netting 15 yards with Busey connecting with Blair twice (10 and 36 yards) and Rains once (8 yards) as Pea Ridge had one last chance to score. Though they drove to inside the Harrison 20, the clock expired before they could get it over the goal line.

Should Pea Ridge make the 4A championship game this December, they will not play another team the caliber of Harrison. Ranked eighth overall among all classes, the Goblins are higher ranked overall than is 7A powerhouse Bentonville. MaxPreps/CBS rates Goblin leader Huskey as the best running back in Arkansas this season and his play at Blackhawk stadium burnished that status. Huskey rushed 12 times for 101 yards before leaving the game. He also caught three passes for 38 yards.

In other games involving 4A-1 squads, Gentry showed surprising as they were just edged out by Dardanelle 17-14 in their opener. The Pioneers were heavy underdogs. Gravette was pounded by Cascia Hall 38-6 and Shiloh pounded Florida small school power Moore Haven by a 41-6 count.

Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Berryville and Green Forest begin their seasons next week.

