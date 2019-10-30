For nearly three-quarters of a century, members of Post 8109 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pea Ridge have been serving veterans and their families. They host many events and will sponsor the Veterans Day Parade again this year -- on Saturday, Nov. 9.

"The VFW Post 8109 and its members would like to thank the community of Pea Ridge for their support for our efforts in what we do," Chris Snow, commander, said. "Several programs such as building the Veterans Memorial, handing out poppies, educating the public about Flag Day and retiring American flags, have all been possible by local and area donations."

The post was chartered on July 29, 1946, by A.R. Christian and M.A. Davis.

Current officers are Commander Chris Snow, Vice Commander Howard Schuettpelz, Jr., Vice Commander Braxton Hurst, Quartermaster John Ruddick and Chaplain Charlie Brewer. There are 35 members.

"Locally, the focus of VFW Post 8109 is to assist veterans and veterans' families in need, including active duty persons," Snow said. "We continue to promote patriotism by offering school projects like the "Patriots Pen" and "Voice of Democracy." Another goal is to educate the public by keeping the history alive regarding the service of our men and women who fight for our freedoms every day at home and abroad."

