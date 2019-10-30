The Hawks qualified for the 4A State Volleyball Tournament being held this week in Morrilton after a successful season in the 4A-1.

The Blackhawks were to play Mena Tuesday afternoon in the first round. The winner of that round is to take on the winner of the Pulaski/Brookland for quarter-final action.

Mena is ranked No. 5 in the 4A and won the 4A-West Region. Pulaski is ranked No. 9 and finished second in the 4A Central. Though the third seed from the 4A Northeast, Brookland is the No. 2 ranked team in the state. Batesville is the No. 3 state ranked team with Valley View the No. 1 team with all three teams from the powerful 4A Northeast Region. Valley View, Brookland and Batesville have a combined 77-18 record this season.

Shiloh was a surprise winner in the 4A North Region for the top seed. Berryville took the second seed last week, the regular season champion Farmington took the third seed, with Pea Ridge grabbing the fourth and final seed to the state tournament.

4A-1 Conference football

Pea Ridge and Shiloh have both clinched the top two seeds for the 4A state playoff. With a two-game lead over the rest of the pack both teams now have cinched the top two spots with the game at Shiloh on Nov. 8 deciding who wins the 4A-1 championship, and with it, the top seed for the playoffs.

This week Prairie Grove will battle Berryville in a must win game for the Tigers if they want to keep their long playoff streak intact. The Tigers then play Lincoln the following week to settle the seeding. Shiloh plays Gravette this week and a Lion loss will make their last regular game with Gentry especially meaningful.

The Hawks will be hosting Green Forest in their season home finale this week. The Tigers are 0-12 in the 4A-1 since moving up from the 3A class in 2018. A youthful team, the Tigers have very little experience coming back from a dismal season in 2018. The boys from the Ridge will use the game for a tune-up in the winner-take-all game in Springdale next week.

District football standings

1. Pea Ridge 5-0

^Shiloh 5-0

3. Gravette 3-2

^Gentry 3-2

5. Prairie Grove 2-3

^Lincoln 2-3

7. Berryville 0-5

^Green Forest 0-5

MaxPreps District

football stat leaders

As a team, the Hawks are leading all schools in rushing in the 4A-1 with 1,813 yards, comfortably ahead of second place Gentry with 1,018 yards. Shiloh leads passing offense with 1,859 yards with Gentry second with 1,520. Pea Ridge is fourth with 1,016. Senior Samuel Beard leads all rushers in total yards, touchdowns and scoring.

• Rushing:

1. Samuel Beard, Pea Ridge, 930 yds.

2. Brandon Atwood, Gentry, 713 yds.

4. Tate Busey, Pea Ridge, 518 yds.

• Passing:

1. Eli Reece, Shiloh, 1,598

2. Brandon Atwood, Gentry, 1,440

4. Tate Busey, Pea Ridge, 873

• Receiving:

1. Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 778

2. Beau Tomblin, Gentry, 536

3. Zach Jarnagan, Gentry, 534

5. Trevor Blair, Pea Ridge, 337

• PATs:

1. Luis Reyes, Pea Ridge, 31, and Keaton Carter, Shiloh, 31

• Scoring:

1. Samuel Beard, Pea Ridge, 80

2.Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 78

• Touchdowns:

1. Samuel Beard, Pea Ridge, 13, and Truitt Tollett, Shiloh, 13

• Sacks:

1. Mazon Harris, Pea Ridge, 5, and Trenton Durham, Gravette, 5

4. Gavin Warden and Lance Nunley, Pea Ridge, 3

• Interceptions:

1. Zac Jarnagan, Gentry, 5

2. John Roses, Luis Reyes and Joe Adams, Pea Ridge, 2

• Kickoff Yardage:

1. Luis Reyes, Pea Ridge, 47.0 per kick

2. Bryan Soto, Green Forest, 42

• Punts:

1. Ian Drake, Gravette, 39.9 per kick

2. Tate Busey, Pea Ridge, 37.3 per kick

MaxPrep/CBS 4A

State football poll news

*Current statewide MaxPreps rankings

In the top 10 ranked teams, nothing much changed with six of the schools maintaining their ranking. Former No. 1 Shiloh was eclipsed by formerly No. 2 Arkadelphia and the former eighth- and ninth-ranked teams swapping places as well.

The big gainer this week was Star City who jumped eight spots to No. 13 after their 38-0 blowout of former No. 20 West Helena. The biggest loser was Hamburg, dropping six spots to No. 20. Curiously, they lost to No. 10 Crosset by just 1 point, 21-20.

The 4A-7 currently has a four-way tie for first with Robinson, Bauxite, Robinson and state No. 1 Arkadelphia jammed at the top with 4-1 records. Arkadelphia invade Bauxite with the loser dropping out of the lead. Nashville plays at Malvern in what could be an upset special. Robinson plays a weak Ashdown team in the other game. In the 4A-4, Ozark plays 2-6 Waldron with a Hillbilly win clinching the top seed for them.

4A State football rankings

1. Arkadelphia^7-1^+1

2. Shiloh^8-0^-1

3. Robinson^7-1^--

4. Nashville^7-1^--

5. Ozark^7-1^--

6. Warren^7-1^--

7. Pea Ridge^5-3^--

8. Bauxite^6-2^+1

9. Dardanelle^-1^-1

10. Crossett^5-3^--

11. Mena^6-2^ --

12. Malvern^4-4^+1

13. Star City^5-3^+8

14. Riverview^7-1^+4

15. Rivercrest^5-3^-3

16. Gosnell^5-3^--

17. Pottsville^4-4^--

18. DeWitt^5-3^+1

19. Harmony Grove^3-5^-4

20. Hamburg^5-3^-6

21. Gentry^5-3^+1

22. Pocahontas^5-3^+1

23. SS Batesville^6-2^+1

24. Westside^6-2^+5

25. West Helena^5-3^-5

26. Prairie Grove^2-6^-1

27 Mills^4-4^-1

28. Lincoln^5-3^--

29. Elkins^5-3^-2

30. Gravette^4-4^+3

31. Trumann^3-5^-1

32. Monticello^1-7^--

33. Fountain Lake^1-7^-2

34. Central Arkansas^4-4^+2

35. Brookland^3-5^+4

36. Ashdown^2-6^-1

37. Dumas^1-7^--

38. Lonoke^3-5^--

39. Heber Springs^2-6^-1

40. Bald Knob^2-6^--

41. Highland^1-7^--

42. Stuttgart^0-8^--

43. Berryville^2-6^--

44. Waldron^1-7^--

45. Green Forest^2-6^--

46. Subiaco^2-6^--

47. Cave City^0-8^--

48. Dover^0-8^--

4A-1 Volleyball standings

1. Farmington^12-0

2. Berryville^9-2

3. Shiloh^8-3

4. Pea Ridge^8-4

5. Harrison^6-5

6. Prairie Grove^4-8

7. Gravette^4-8

8. Huntsville^1-10

9. Gentry^0-12

MaxPreps/CBS 4A

State volleyball rankings

1. ​Valley View^36-2

2. Brookland^26-7

3. Batesville^19-10

4. Morrilton^22-4

5. Mena^27-4

6. Farmington^19-4

7. Berryville^15-4

8. Batesville Southside^19-10

9. Pulaski^17-12

10. Westside^10-13

11. Wynne^12-19

12. Shiloh^15-17

13. Pea Ridge^17-13

14. Harrison^9-13

15. Robinson^14-9

16. Arkadelphia^16-10

17. Magnolia^11-12

18. Prairie Grove^10-10

19. Pocahontas^5-21

20. Heber Springs^10-15

21. Lonoke^9-18

22. Highland^7-20

23. Bauxite^10-17

24. Gravette^5-11

25. Dover^11-17

26. Malvern^8-17

27. Camden^9-11

28. Huntsville^5-20

29. Gentry^6-16

30. Clarksville^3-30

31. Blytheville^0-20

32. Mills^5-15

33. Forrest City^1-14

34. McClellan^0-16

•••

Editor's note: John McGee, an award-winning columnist, sports writer and art teacher at Pea Ridge elementary schools, writes a regular sports column for The Times. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted through The Times at prtnews@nwadg.com.

