EVENTS

Call for Collectors

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the museum's annual "Cabin Fever Reliever" open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. For information, contact the museum at 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Arkansas Nature Photography

Nature photographer Tim Ernst will present a slide program entitled, "Arkansas Splendor" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Crossbowettes Reunion

In the late 1950s, Huntsville businessman and crossbow enthusiast Arlis Coger and other civic leaders convinced George Stevens to move his national crossbow tournament from north central Arkansas to Madison County, as a way to boost tourism. First held in October 1958, the medieval-themed tournament featured crossbow competitions, music, speeches, and a queen and her court. The crowds were entertained by costumed Lancers, who demonstrated their prowess by riding at full gallop to spear rings dangling from posts, and Crossbowettes, who conducted precision drills and crossbow shooting. While the crossbow competition itself lasted for 50 years, all the pageantry and performances by the Crossbowettes and Lancers ended after 1967.

The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will host a reunion of Crossbowettes, Lancers and other friends of Huntsville's Crossbow Tournament from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. At 2 p.m., museum photo archivist Marie Demeroukas will discuss the history of the Crossbow Tournament, followed by a showing of vintage home movies of the event through the years. A small display of Crossbowette and tournament memorabilia will also be on display through Dec. 14, in conjunction with the museum's photo exhibit, Scenes of Madison County.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Joanie Patterson, teacher naturalist with the Ozark Natural Science Center, will present a program on turtles at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

The Conflicted Ozarks Author Talk

Brooks Blevins, professor of Ozark studies at Missouri State University, will discuss his latest book, "A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks," at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In The Conflicted Ozarks, the second of a trilogy, Blevins explores the region's history from the Civil War era to the dawn of the 20th century.

Boone County History

Local historian Roger Logan will explore the history of Boone County in a program at noon Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Logan, a retired Boone County circuit judge, will discuss the circumstances that led to the formation of Boone County in 1869 and soon a new city, Harrison.

Free Holiday Portraits

The Photographic Society of NWA (PSNWA) will offer free professional portraits for the holidays from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Participants will receive a framed portrait and a CD or flash drive of all images taken. Makeup and hair assistance will be available as desired by the participants. Participants need to allow 45 to 90 minutes per session. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration is required. For information, contact Suzanne Harmon, 479-866-0233; suzanne.harmon@walmart.com.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and Monday, Nov. 18, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The guest speaker will be fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council's "Arkansas Living Treasure" award in 2017.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. The Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Avenue; the parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 10/30/2019