50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 4 No. 44

Thursday, Oct. 30, 1969

An effort is being made to have representatives from each of the 53 Pea Ridge businesses and services in attendance at the annual dinner meeting of the local Chamber of Commerce, according to chamber president, Fred McKinney. Smokey Dacus, manager of Rogers Radio Station KAMO, will be the featured speaker, and entertainment will be provided by the Jackson Quartet of Bentonville. McKinney also said that a special invitation is being issued to the Pea Ridge City Council and the Pea Ridge Industrial Development committee.

The Blackhawks lost their first conference game of the season last Friday night in their game with the Mountainburg Dragons. The Blackhawks, plagued by the injuries of three members of the team were not up to their usual standard. Friday night's game left the Blackhawks tied with the Gentry Pioneers for the 1-B District Title.

Sheriff Lee Owen told the Pea Ridge Graphic this week that the case involving a Farmington man who is charged with assaulting a Pea Ridge law enforcement officer is being transferred by prosecuting attorney Oliver Adams from Pea Ridge's Justice Court to Benton County Circuit Court. The charge resulted from an incident that occurred at the close of the Pea Ridge Farmington football game here. Pea Ridge Marshal Al Koenke reportedly was escorting the Farmington man off of the gridiron during an uprising of Farmington fans when he allegedly struck the marshal, knocking him to the ground. The Farmington man was arrested and charged with assaulting an officer of the law and resisting arrest.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic Scene

Vol. 14 No. 44

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1979

Attention, all you would-be Halloween pranksters! Official announcement concerning your actions tonight: Big Brother is Watching You. Better be good. The full police force will be on duty and there might even be some help brought in to see that property and personal damage is held to a minimum. Police Chief Loyd Pifer says that those pranksters who have been so busy in recent years in tossing fresh (and sometimes not so fresh) uncooked eggs on other people's personal property, especially cars, and other people had better not get caught doing it tonight!

Some areas of the country are experiencing slow-downs in construction projects. Not so in Pea Ridge. One new building has been started, another is being expanded to provide better customer service, and another is being completed for the housing of new businesses for Pea Ridge Country. The Church of Christ foundation has been laid for the construction of a new building to house the congregation of the church. Additions are being constructed to the present building housing the Bank of Pea Ridge.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 24 No. 44

Thursday, November 2, 1989

The Volunteer Ambulance Service of Northeast Benton County, in an effort to upgrade its service, has recently discussed with the Rogers Fire and Ambulance Service the availability of Advanced Life support units if needed in the VAS response area.

A dedication ceremony for the completion of improvements to Arkansas Highway 265 from Pea Ridge north to the Missouri line will be at the Pea Ridge City Park. Monday Pea Ridge Mayor Mary Rogers said that the ceremony will be jointly sponsored by the city and the Pea Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

Several legislators, including our own Rep. Tim Hutchinson, have introduced legislation that would required that students maintain a 2.0 grade point average (a C average) and no failing grade to participate in extracurricular activities -- football, for example. Now, a student can fail a subject and still be eligible to participate.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 34 No. 44

Wednesday, November 3, 1999

Have you heard that there are Pea Ridge High School students working to protect aliens? For nearly five weeks, 10 high school students, who are calling themselves the "Pod Squad," have been working diligently on a robot that will collect pods in a BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science and Technology) Contest called "The Rocket Race: The Alien Escape."

A committee formed to study uniforms for the Pea Ridge School system will present its first report to the School Board at its regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 8, in the Elementary School media center at 6 p.m.

The Pea Ridge High School marching Blackhawks successfully returned from their Region Band Contest with a nice souvenir -- an overall excellent rating (second division) for their regional performance. The band was among many northwest Arkansas bands that played for a panel of three judges at Bulldog Stadium in Springdale.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 44 No. 44

Wednesday, November 4, 2009

"It's usually us that have to twist these guys' arms to even take an increase in pay," Bob Cottingham, councilman, said, regarding Pea Ridge Fire Department Chief Frank Rizzio's request for new equipment. At the City Council's committee of the whole meeting Monday afternoon, Rizzio was one of five department heads to present a proposed 2009 budget to the City Council. The now combined Pea Ridge Fire and Ambulance has 30 total personnel that work on what they call casual labor. No employee works full time and they earn very little.

On Friday mornings, there may be anywhere from 12 to 30 people in Sherrie Woodward's kitchen. She loves to cook and makes breakfast for the Pea Ridge High School football players and cheerleaders weekly. She has carried on that tradition for six years now. This kitchen in which she now cooks is not the one she was accustomed to for the first seven years in her home on Conrad Street, the one that was there since the house was built in 1972. The Woodward's lost everything but the brick wall on the front of the house in a fire in 2007. The Woodward house is one of five on this year's Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Pea Ridge Historical Society.

Community on 10/30/2019