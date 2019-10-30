Photographs courtesy of Mindy Cawthon Fourth-grade Pee Wee Blackhawk football homecoming queen Brooke Pearson and king DeMarcus Jackson were crowned Oct. 24, 2019.

Photographs courtesy of Mindy Cawthon

Fourth-grade Pee Wee Blackhawk football homecoming queen Brooke Pearson and king DeMarcus Jackson were crowned Oct. 24, 2019.

Photographs courtesy of Mindy Cawthon

Fifth-grade Pee Wee Blackhawk football homecoming queen Kenzie Weston and king Matthew Guyll were crowned Oct. 24, 2019.

Photographs courtesy of Mindy Cawthon

Sixth-grade Pee Wee Blackhawk football homecoming queens Sadie Christensen (left) and Avery Moore (right) and king Cade Perry were crowned Oct. 24, 2019.

Sports on 10/30/2019