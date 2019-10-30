Monday, Nov. 4
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza and spinach salad
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Breakfast: Cereal bar & yogurt tube, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispitos
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Oven roasted drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak
Thursday, Nov. 7
Breakfast: French toast sticks, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans with ham, curly fries. Corn bread, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or popcorn chicken
Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty
Friday, Nov. 8
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, squash delight, variety of fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken slider
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
