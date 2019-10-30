Monday, Nov. 4

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or cheese pizza and spinach salad

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Breakfast: Cereal bar & yogurt tube, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, macaroni & cheese, green peas, cherry tomatoes, mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-12 option: Or chicken & cheese crispitos

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Oven roasted drumstick, mashed potatoes & gravy, cooked carrots, roll, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or country fried steak

Thursday, Nov. 7

Breakfast: French toast sticks, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Fish sticks, northern beans with ham, curly fries. Corn bread, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or popcorn chicken

Grades 9-12 option: Or BBQ rib patty

Friday, Nov. 8

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, celery sticks with ranch, squash delight, variety of fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or chicken slider

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 10/30/2019