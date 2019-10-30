Friday, Oct. 18

9:21 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Dianna Bush, 47, Gravette, in connection with possession of Sch. VI.

Monday, Oct. 21

11 p.m. Amber Trammell, 35, Rogers, reported her vehicle was damaged when she had hit a deer on Sept. 20 about 7:10 a.m. on It'll Do Road.

Sunday, Oct. 27

6:57 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to possible violation of a temporary order of protection. As a result of the investigation, police cited Savanah Spillman, 32, Bentonville, in connection with violation of temporary order of protection.

