Judith 'Judy' Ann Collins

Judith "Judy" Ann Collins, 76, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 25, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles Scott Allen and Gladys Irene Merys Allen.

She married Mike Collins Aug. 18, 1962, and worked as an office manager for United Industries. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike Collins; two grandchildren, Bridgette and Dustin Stroud; three brothers; and four sisters.

Survivors are three daughters, Julie Shiers of Pea Ridge, Michelle Swagerty and husband Donnie of Rogers and Stacie Klott and husband Greg of Harrison; a sister, Shirley Crim of Lake Stevens, Wash.; and five grandchildren.

There was no public visitation.

Graveside service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in Buttram Chapel Cemetery in Pea Ridge.

Arrangements were by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy., Bentonville, AR 72712.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Bobby Owen Johnson

Bobby Owen Johnson, 88, died Oct. 20, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1931, in Pea Ridge, Ark.

He was married for 62 years to Edith (Campen) Johnson.

He will be remembered for his love of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his wife of 62 years and his family. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his smile and ability to help others through difficult times.

Survivors are his wife, Edith Ray Johnson; daughter, Karla Sessing and husband John; son, Kevin "B.J." Johnson and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Courtney Cohen and husband Steve, Elyse Maxwell and husband Lance, Kolt Johnson and wife Holly, Mark Sessing and wife Heather, Chelsea Cummings and Collin Cummings; great-grandchildren, Reese, Shelby, Makayla, Harvey, Matthew and Stella; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Houston's First Baptist Church , 7401 Katy Frwy., Houston, TX 77024.

A second memorial service with burial will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Local arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorials: Pamlico County Heritage Center, 10642 NC Hwy. 55, East Grantsboro, N.C. 28529 or Houston's First Baptist Church, Pastoral Care, 7401 Katy Frwy., Houston, TX 77024.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Freddie Lee McWhirter

Freddie Lee McWhirter, 87, of Little Flock, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Gulfport, Fla., while visiting her son Micheal. She was born June 29, 1932, in McCrory, Ark., to James Watson Davis and Jessie Lea Wyatt.

She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and spending quality time with her family. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Rogers.

She was preceded in death by her husband; David McWhirter Sr.; three sons, Fred Smith, David Lee McWhirter and Brad McWhirter; three brothers, Jay Davis, Andrew Davis and Calvin Davis; and five sisters, Thelma Pohnka, Nita McCall, Jean Pitta, Ellie Carno and Tonita Freed.

Survivors are two sons Don Smith and his wife Linda, of McRae and JMicheal Smith and his husband David Bodenstedt, of Fla.; one daughter, Sheila Epting and her husband, Richard, of Little Flock; one step-son, David McWhirter Jr. and his wife Gie, of Tennessee; one brother, O.D. Davis of California; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of Freddie's life will beheld at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in First Baptist Olive Street, Rogers, with pastor Wade Tomlinson officiating.

Arrangements were by Epting Funeral Home Bentonville.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Leonard Wayne Pollock

Leonard Wayne Pollock, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Rogers. He was born March 12, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Richard and Mary Hopper Pollock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard E. Pollock; and sister, Helen F. Newhard.

Survivors are his son, Jerry Pollock and wife Amanda of Rogers; daughters, Lee Anne Pitts and husband Nolen of Rogers and Beverly Craig and husband Micheal of Jonesboro, Ark.; brother, Steve Pollock of Rogers; sisters, Vickie Craig and husband Lavell of Tennessee and Amy Laughlin of Pea Ridge; grandchildren, Jerry Jr., Dakota, and Shelton Pollock, Katelyn Craig, Aydian Timmons and Greyson Turner; and many nieces and nephews. He was known as papa to Justin and Mary LeRoux and Travis Stacey.

Memorial graveside services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Pace Cemetery.

Arrangements were by Benton County Memorial Park Funeral Home of Rogers.

Lanny Harold Price

Lanny Harold Price, 76, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 24, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, to Harold Eugene Price and Miriam Evelyn Gray Price.

He grew up in Ohio and married Linda Lou Matthews in Heardon, Calif., May 12, 1964. He was a farmer growing raisins and cotton, enjoyed tinkering with antique cars, gardening and animals. He was affiliated with Calvary Tabernacle in Bentonville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Larry Price.

Survivors are his wife of the home; two daughters, Sharon Reed and husband George and Teresa Breshears, all of Bentonville; two sons, Gary Price and Michael Price, both of Pea Ridge; four grandchildren, Morgan Aldridge and Kylee, Niki Reed, Alex Breshears and Bri, Alison Bedwell and Scott; and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Sawyer, Kolton, Weson and Anthony.

Visitation is set for 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Calvery Tabernacle in Bentonville with Bishop John Dean and pastor Chantry Dean officiating.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

'Robbie' Merlin H. Robbins

"Robbie" Merlin H. Robbins, 85, of Seligman, Mo., died Oct. 18, in his home. He was born March 16, 1934, in Sodus Township, Minn., to Eugene Robbins and Melissa Lindsley Robbins.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a pipe welder in the mining industry. He ran "Our Place" with his wife Wanda in Seligman, Mo., for several years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, was a mechanic, and did body and paint work on vehichles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Connie Nett Robbins; second wife, Wanda Robbins; a step-daughter, Debbie Ingram; step son-in-law, Bill Ingram; and siblings, Earl Robbins, George Robbins and Florence Lorenz.

Survivors are two sons, Mike Robbins and wife Debbie of Montana and Bob Robbins and wife Christi of Idaho; step- children, Rick Robinson and wife Gail of Pea Ridge, Karen Lussenhop and husband Jon of Minnesota, step-daughter Sherry Cochran of Berryville, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge with brother Richard Decker officiating.

Burial will be in Ruddick Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

James Edward Smith

James Edward Smith, 83, of Rogers died on Oct. 21, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1936, in Gary, Ind., to Jesse E. Smith and Claire (Zobjeck) Smith.

He was a military policeman in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at Bethlehem Steel near Chicago before moving to Arkansas in 1979 and becoming a farmer. After suffering a spinal cord injury in 1989, he was still able to enjoy fishing, gardening, sewing and cooking for his family. He was a loving son and faithfully cared for his mother in their home until she passed away in 2001. He was also a very loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He was a member of the Thirteenth Street Church of Christ in Rogers, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Smith in 1941; a brother, Jerry Lee Smith in 1948; his stepfather, Stanley Jaros in 1993; and his mother, Claire Smith Jaros in 2001.

Survivors include four daughters, Pamela Shields of Seligman, Mo., Tina (Gilbert) Barnwell of Rogers, Jeri Ann (Tim) Wilson of Oakwood, Ill., and Misti (Will) Loan of Wallace, S.C.; three sons, Roy G. Smith of Arnaudville, La., Edmund (Angie) Smith of Rogers and Jesse (Amy) Smith of Crossett, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family was at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, prior to the service.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the Thirteenth Street Church of Christ in Rogers.

He was laid to rest in Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

Obits on 10/30/2019