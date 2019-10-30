There are times in our lives that God takes away all the essential comforts, enjoyment and encouragement to see whether we will still cling to Him for Who He is.

Case in point. When Israel crossed over the Jordan River and arrived in the land God promised them, they encountered a major obstacle -- the city of Jericho. After winning that battle, they failed another battle -- the taking of the city of Ai and several men lost their lives. Can you imagine Joshua's complaint to God ... "You promised but..."

Incidentally, Israel lost the battle because of their disobedience to God's command.

Now, back to my point.

Life with God has its ups and downs. We will have some incredible victories, but sometimes we will suffer puzzling defeats. So if you are wondering why life is so tough lately, you are not alone.

Psalm 44:9-19, the psalmist seems to be saying: "God what on earth are You doing?" But God does know what He is doing. In fact, He gave Israel another opportunity to conquer the city of Ai.

God does love you with an unfailing love. He has not forgotten where you are today. He sees your pain. He understands your groans and He offers assistance during difficult times.

Psalm 121:1 -- "Our help comes from the Lord!"

So, "call on the Lord in the day of trouble!"

•••

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

Religion on 10/30/2019