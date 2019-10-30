MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington coach Mike Howard pumps his fist while watching Pea Ridge junior Olivia Mccracken set during the Lady Blackhawks' Tuesday, Oct. 22 District 4A-1 quarterfinal sweep of Harrison (25-23, 25-14, 25-23) to earn a State 4A tournament berth for the fifth time under coach Jessica Woods. The district tournament was played at Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE -- The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks took out the Harrison Golden Goblins in straight sets (25-23, 25-14, 25-23). Coach Jessica Woods is now taking her fifth team to the state tournament.

"These seniors are really excited. This will be their third trip (to state)," Woods said.

The 4A-1 rearranged its District Tournament volleyball bracket at the request of Shiloh Christian coach Nathan Bodenstein causing Pea Ridge to take on Harrison earlier than originally scheduled.

The match had been set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Huntsville with the winner advancing to face No. 1 East Berryville in the late semifinal and gaining a state tournament berth. Regardless of the fact that West No. 5 Gentry had already played back-to-back tournament matches on Monday, Oct. 21, Bodenstein argued that Shiloh Christian shouldn't have to play back-to-back matches if his team won Tuesday against Gravette and advanced into the early semifinal versus conference champion Farmington.

Going against the long-standing practice of rewarding the conference champion with an early game, the 4A-1 opted to switch matches around on Tuesday to accommodate Bodenstein, and Farmington's match against Shiloh Christian was changed to a 7 p.m. rather than 5:30 p.m. start which put Pea Ridge into action at the earlier time against Harrison.

Compounding the confusion, the 4A-1 didn't notify the public or press of changes. Farmington coach Mike Howard said he received notice of the schedule changes for the next day at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, when his team, along with other 4A-1 schools including Pea Ridge, had yet to travel to Huntsville, site of the tournament.

No. 3 East Harrison defeated No. 4 West Prairie Grove (25-11, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22) on Monday, Oct. 21, to reach the quarterfinal matchup against Pea Ridge, seeded No. 2 from the West.

The Lady Blackhawks very nearly lost the first set falling behind 20-15. Junior Josey Goldberg's kill and a Harrison violation helped Pea Ridge close to within, 20-18. The Lady Goblins scored 2 of the 3 three points edging closer to a win at 22-19, but the Lady Blackhawks stayed alive.

Junior Olivia McCracken's save led to a Pea Ridge kill. Senior Ashlyn Humphrey nailed a kill followed by a Harrison hitting error which knotted the score at 22-all. Sophomore Lauren Wright's block-kill put Pea Ridge ahead and the Lady Blackhawks reached game-point when Harrison failed to get the ball over the net.

A service error got Harrison within, 24-23, before Goldberg finished off the Lady Goblins with a kill giving Pea Ridge a 25-23 first set victory. Pea Ridge had a lot of good sets and good hits, but at times played patiently forcing Harrison into errors.

"That's what this group is really good at is playing our game, and making other people play their best game, too. Hopefully, they can continue to keep doing that and not try to force things," Woods said.

Pea Ridge broke away from a 10-10 tie in the second set finishing with a flourish on a 15-4 run to win 25-14.

Harrison rallied from a 19-14 deficit to tie the third set at 20-20 on an ace and took a 23-22 lead on a block-kill. Woods took a time-out and the Lady Blackhawks responded with kills from McCracken and Wright. Goldberg served an ace to end the match with Pea Ridge winning the third set, 25-23.

"We've been practicing on staying focused for three whole sets and the girls really came through tonight," Woods said. "You could tell we started off really nervous that first set. I've got a bunch of core seniors that didn't want to be playing their last game so it was nice to see them all come through and finish together."

The win advanced Pea Ridge into a semifinal match against Berryville.

