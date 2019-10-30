The state ranked No. 7 Blackhawks had their best night of throwing the football last week, with quarterback Tate Busey, senior, tossing four touchdown throws to lead the team to their fifth straight conference win. The victory clinched at least the No. 2 playoff seed and a first round home game in the 4A state playoffs two weeks from Friday.

The Hawks had seven possessions in the first half, scoring touchdowns on every possession to take a 48-14 half time advantage. Pea Ridge started the second half with the ball, scored their eighth straight touchdown to activate the mercy rule. Head coach Stephen Neal then cleared his bench for the remainder of the game.

"Our first goal is always, to win the game." Neal remarked. "We won this game early and it gave us the opportunity to get all our players in."

Berryville took the opening kickoff but were stripped of the ball on their third play by a fierce defense. Starting on the Berryville 38, senior Samuel Beard ran for 8 yards on the first play. Beard then ran for 3 and another first down on the Bobcat 26. On third down, Busey pulled back a fake then raced into the end zone for the first score. Busey rolled into the end zone for the 2-point PAT and an 8-0 lead with 9:23 left in the first quarter.

Similar to last week, the Hawks' opponent took just three plays to score in response. Dominic Henry got some great blocks on an end around, racing 49 yards for a score. The kick was good to cut the Hawk lead to 8-7 with 7:43 showing.

Beard led off the next attack with a 6-yarder and the next offensive play did the trick as senior Braydon Ralph hauled in a long Busey pass on the sidelines that covered 59 yards. The score raised the lead to 14-7 with 6:59 left.

Berryville could only pick up 2 yards on their next drive, forcing a punt that gave Pea Ridge possession on the Hawk 44. Beard slashed for 5 yards with Busey tossing a 15-yarder to senior Hunter Rains and a first down on the Bobcat 36. Beard nearly broke loose, rushing for 17 yards to the Berryville 19. Busey then threw a 19-yarder to junior Zac Withrow in the end zone. With 3:21 left, senior Luis Reyes nailed the PAT for a 21-7 lead.

The Bobcats had a little success on their next possession, gaining 19 yards to their own 42. However, the Hawk defenders chased the quarterback down in the backfield for a whopping 15-yard loss, forcing another punt.

Senior Daniel DeLeon struck for 3 yards on the first play of the second quarter , then Busey connected with Trevor Blair on a crossing route in the middle field with the sophomore receiver zipping 76 yards down field to the end zone. With 11:05 left in the half, Pea Ridge had a 27-7 lead.

The Hawk defense completely overwhelmed the Bobcats on their next possession. On first down, the 'Cats were thrown for a 3-yard loss, with the second play netting a 5-yard loss. Faced with a fourth and 16, the Bobcats punted but a Hawk defender blocked the kick and the Hawks had the ball on the Bobcat 12. DeLeon ran for 11 yards to the Bobcat 1-yard line. Two plays later saw DeLeon puncture the line to score with 8:01 left. Reyes split the uprights again and Pea Ridge now led 34-7

The Bobcats then got a couple of first downs to set up on Hawk territory on the 46. The first two plays lost yards, but the third try saw J.D. Smith fling a pass to Kennon Helmlinger that netted them 46 yards and their second touchdown. Freddy Rogue hit his second PAT to cut the lead to 34-14.

The Hawks started their next drive on their own 28. DeLeon started things off with a 17-yard run, with Busey keeping the ball on a fake, running 55 yards through traffic to score. Reyes' kick made it 41-14 with 3:30 left in the half.

Berryville got a little more going on offense, crossing into Pea Ridge territory on the 43. A failed fourth-down pass gave the ball back to Pea Ridge.

The Hawks were intent on relying solely on the passing game, throwing nine passes to earn their next score. Busey to Withrow put the Hawks into Berryville territory at the 48. A 4-yarder to Blair was followed by a 21-yard play that saw Busey throw under heavy pressure with receiver Rains making an acrobatic catch at the Berryville 23. On third down, the Bobcats tripped up the Hawk receiver illegally while also being guilty of roughing the passer, with Pea Ridge getting the ball on the 'Cats' 11-yard line. Busey then threw a strike to Rains who scored with just 8 seconds left in the half. Reyes made the score at the half an imposing 48-14.

The Hawks picked up where they left off in the third quarter with DeLeon rushing three times for 10, 14, and 7 yards to the Bobcat 24. Rains took a pitch, picking up 6 yards to the 'Cat 18. Busey rolled out, then sprinted to the left corner to score the Hawks' last touchdown. Reyes put the final touch on the scoring with the PAT kick and Pea Ridge led 55-14 with just a minute gone in the half.

The score initiated the mercy rule and the clock quickly ran out. The Hawk reserves took the field and Berryville managed to score twice in the fourth quarter to narrow the final score to 55-27.

Busey hit eight of 16 passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. The senior quarterback also ran three times for 99 yards to pace the Hawks in the air and on the ground.

DeLeon picked up 62 yards on eight runs with Beard adding 39 runs with five attempts. Carlos Martinez contributed 34 yards on four tries. Rains had the most receptions with three, totalling 47 yards. Blair had the most yards with 80 on two catches, while Rains had 62 yards on two catches. Withrow caught two for 28 yards.

Lance Nunley sparked a fierce Blackhawk defense, racking up eight tackles while disrupting the Bobcat offense. Reyes and Mazon Harris were active with five tackles each with Joe Adams and Chandler Snow coming up with four tackles each.

The Hawks will be going for their sixth straight league win, hosting the Green Forest Tigers for their last regular season home game. Pea Ridge will be the heavy favorite over the second year 4A team that has never won a game against a 4A team.

