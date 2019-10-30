Wednesday, Oct. 30

6-8 p.m. Fall Festival, hot dogs, popcorn, indoor bounce houses, games, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge

6-8 p.m. Fall Festival Vintage Carnival, First Baptist Church, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield

Thursday, Oct. 31

5-7 p.m. Shine Your Light Fall Festival, candy, hot dogs, VR machines, petting zoo, games, The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.

6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista

Saturday, Nov. 2

3-8 p.m. Fall Festival Celebration, Brightwater Memorial United Methodist Church, $5 admission (20% discount for additional family members), chili, soups, hot dogs, s'mores, cake walk, duck pond, bingo, hay ride. 14108 E. U.S. Hwy. 62.

6:30 p.m. Fall Festival at River of Faith Fellowship Church, with chili and cupcakes, pumpkin painting, photo booth, s'mores, bonfire, hayride, games and more for the entire family. Church is located at 4276 Route KK, Seligman, Mo.

