HUNTSVILLE -- Two teams, which had their schedules rearranged in the semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 21, Pea Ridge and Farmington, met for third place in the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament at Huntsville Thursday.

Farmington, No. 1 West, finished third by beating No. 2 West Pea Ridge 25-14, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, while in the championship match, No. 2 East Shiloh Christian defeated No. 1 East Berryville (25-18, 26-24, 25-21).

4A-1 DISTRICT VOLLEYBALL At Huntsville Monday, Oct. 21 No. 5 West Gentry def. No. 4 East Huntsville (21-25, 25-12, 25-15, 23-25, 15-9) No. 3 West Gravette def. No. 5 West Gentry (25-22, 27-25, 27-25) No. 3 East Harrison def. No. 4 West Prairie Grove (25-11, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22) Tuesday, Oct. 22 4 p.m. No. 2 East Shiloh Christian def. Gravette (25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18) 8: 30 p.m. No. 1 East Berryville def. No. 2 West Pea Ridge (18-25, 27-25, 25-14, 26-24) Tuesday’s Schedule Changes 5:30 p.m. No. 2 West Pea Ridge def. No. 3 East Harrison (25-23, 25-14, 25-23) 7 p.m. No. 2 East Shiloh Christian def. No. 1 West Farmington (20-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-18, 15-9) Thursday, Oct. 24 5 p.m. Consolation match: No. 1 West Farmington def. No. 2 West Pea Ridge (25-14, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22) 6:30 p.m. Championship match: No. 2 East Shiloh Christian def. No. 1 East Berryville (25-18, 26-24, 25-21)

All four teams advance to the state tournament at Morrilton this week.

Pea Ridge was slated to face Mena Tuesday, Oct. 29.

"Hopefully, we all go and represent (our conference) well next week," said Lady Blackhawk coach Jessica Woods, who takes her fifth team to the state tournament and third trip for her seniors.

On the heels of Pea Ridge's sweep of Harrison (25-23, 25-14, 25-23), the Lady Blackhawks took on Berryville in the late semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 22, and, although they were competitive, couldn't get past the No. 1 seed from the East division. Berryville won 18-25, 27-25, 25-14, 26-24 dropping Pea Ridge into the consolation match.

Farmington won the first set 25-14 before Pea Ridge got going in the second set. Pea Ridge pulled away from a 14-14 tie using a 9-1 run to jump ahead, 23-15. Sophomore Lauren Wright had a kill and a block-kill. Junior Josey Goldberg added a kill during the run as the Lady Blackhawks finished out the set on an 11-5 run to even the match at one game apiece on Wright's kill.

Farmington dominated the third set winning easily, 25-12.

Pea Ridge had an early 3-1 lead evaporate in the fourth set. There were five ties then Farmington moved in front, 16-12, on Kally Stout's kill. Pea Ridge rallied to forge a ties at 17 and 18. A Lady Blackhawk block attempt went out-of-bounds and Remington Adams played the first hit over catching Pea Ridge by surprise as Farmington captured a 20-18 advantage.

A service error hurt Pea Ridge, which endeavored to set up its offense with junior Gracie Easterling (dig) and senior Ashlyn Humphrey (set) passing to Goldberg. Brittany Pittman messed that up with a block for Farmington and the Lady Cardinals edged closer to victory at 22-19. A hitting error put Farmington at game-point.

Pea Ridge stayed alive for a moment with Easterling (dig), Humphrey (set) and Wright (kill) making a play, but Farmington pounded a kill to end the match and won 25-22.

"Farmington has been one of the top teams all year. They are strong, they compete," Woods said. "Any lead is never safe."

