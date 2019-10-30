Two rezoning requests and one home occupation request are on the agenda for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, Pea Ridge Planning Commission meeting. The preliminary plat for Elkhorn Ridge Phase IV containing 129 lots is also on the agenda.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. and will be held in the court room at City Hall. It will begin with a public hearing on the two rezone requests and the home occupation. A public hearing provides an opportunity for people from the public to voice their opinion on the issue at hand.

Agenda items include:

• Home occupation request, 1205 Humphrey St. (Erica Osterhout);

• Rezone R-3/C-3 to C-2 1 acre, North Curtis Ave. (Abundant Life Properties II LLC);

• Rezone A-1 to R-2SF 120 acres, 10257 Andy Buck Rd. (NWA LD, LLC); and

• Preliminary plat, Elkhorn Ridge Phase IV, 129 Lots (MP Development).

The meeting is open to the public.

General News on 10/30/2019