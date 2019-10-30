Tuesday, Oct. 22

6:21 p.m. Cameron Kay Ott, 27, Garfield, by Rogers Police, felony failure to appear

Wednesday, Oct. 23

9:06 a.m. Acie Charles Smith, 34, Garfield, by Centerton Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of a controlled substance Sch. IV, V; and possession of drug paraphernalia

2:39 p.m. Vernon Eugene Leach Jr., 20, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

Saturday, Oct. 26

11:22 a.m. Garry Dewayne Hamblin, 45, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, public intoxication - drinking in public; possession of a controlled substance; expired vehicle license; no proof of insurance

11:34 a.m. Tammy Jean Hurst, 49, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, failure to appear from Benton County

Sunday, Oct. 27

11:42 p.m. Sandy Edward Baldonado Jr., 57, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance

Monday, Oct. 28

10:56 a.m. Samantha Marie Williams, 29, Pea Ride, by BCSO, felony contempt of court from Benton County

