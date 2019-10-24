Hunter Rains (11) reaches for the ball for a touchdown against Prairie Grove.

Late in the first quarter with the Pea Ridge offense on the Prairie Grove 10-yard line, Tate Busey dropped back to pass and threw a pass to Hunter Rains (11) in the end zone.

The ball was short, bounced off the back leg of a Prairie Grove defender into the air, and right into the hands of Rains for a touchdown.

Sports on 10/25/2019