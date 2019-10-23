The local affiliate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network will host the state's first PurpleStride, the 5K Run/Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday, Nov. 3.

5K Run/Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer Arvest Ballpark Sunday, Nov. 3 Register: purplestride.org/NWARKANSAS Use code WAGEHOPE for 10% off

The event will be held at Arvest Park. Registration is open to the public. When registering, use code HOPE19 to save 10% off or register as a volunteer and help Wage Hope!

Pancreatic Cancer is the third leading cause of all cancer related deaths and has the lowest five-year survival rate of only 9%. This organization is committed to giving patients and their families a fighting chance and Double Survival by 2020!

Community on 10/23/2019