TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Members of The Ridge Church, Ridge Kids and Ridge Youth have adopted the Avenue of Flags fundraising program previously sponsored by the Optimist Club, which has disbanded. Flag subscriptions will continue to allow the project to beautify the city on the designated holidays. For information, contact Tiffany Keene, children's pastor, at tkeene@theridgecc.us, or Larry Mathis, youth pastor, at 228-238-1637.

The Pea Ridge Optimist Club's main fund raiser -- the Avenue of Flags -- has been transitioned to The Ridge Church Youth Groups, according to former club president John Lasater.

"We are pleased that our Avenue of Flags project will be ongoing and still beautify our city on the designated holidays. We are glad we found a youth group that were willing to take on the responsibility," Lasater said. "Pea Ridge is a great community and we really have appreciated the support over the last 14 years."

"With the growth of the program and the physical needs to handle the flags," Lasater said, "we are making the decision to transfer ownership of this program to a local youth group -- The Ridge Church Youth Group... We will work together with the youth group until the end of this year's placement schedule but they will have ownership of the program going forward. The Ridge Church will send out next year's statements and collect all subscriptions."

Due to declining membership, the Pea Ridge Optimist Club has disbanded. The club was originally chartered on March 29, 2005, with the goal to support the youth in the community. Over the years, the club has sponsored essay and oratorical contests and supported community groups such as Heart and Sole, Pea Ridge Library, the Mule Jump and the Pea Ridge High School Scholarship program. The club plans to disburse all remaining funds to various non-profit organizations in the community.

The next closest Optimist Club is the Rogers Optimist Club.

Community on 10/23/2019