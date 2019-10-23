Spiced Apple Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

From the kitchen of Nancy Schisler

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease 13- by 9- by 2-inch pan.

Ingredients:

3 c. unsifted all-purpose flour

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. each baking powder and soda

3/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. each nutmeg and cloves

1 1/2 c. vegetable oil

1 c. firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 c. granulated sugar

3 eggs

2 tsp. vanilla

2 c. coarsely grated peeled apple (2-3 McIntosh, Cortland or Rome Beauty)

1 c. coarsely grated carrots

1 c. chopped pecans or walnuts

Directions:

Sift together flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cloves.

Beat together oil, sugars, eggs and vanilla by hand.

Stir in flour.

Mix and beat until smooth.

Stir in apple, carrots and nuts.

Spoon into dish. Bake 50 minutes at 350.

Cool on wire rack.

Frost when cool.

Frosting:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 c. butter, softened

1 c. powdered sugar

grated rind of an orange

1 tsp. vanilla

Beat together cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy.

Beat in remaining ingredients.

