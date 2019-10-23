Sunday, Oct. 13

4:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Leah N. Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, in connection with revocation of probation; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; a warrant out of Pea Ridge; a felony warrant out of Bella Vista; a felony warrant out of Benton County; and a misdemeanor warrant out of Benton County.

Monday, Oct. 14

8:01 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Washburn Drive and were told that one of the parties had left the premises. As a result of the investigation, police issued a criminal trespass warning to James Walker, 41, Rogers.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

4:15 a.m. Police were advised of a psychiatric call at a residence on McIntosh Street with a male threatening suicide who had left the residence by vehicle.

