PurpleStride planned

I am Jennifer Cingolani Allison. Originally from McGehee, Ark., I have lived in northwest Arkansas since 1990 when I moved here to attend the UofA. I am a working wife and mother of two active teens and also active volunteer and affiliate chair for the Northwest Arkansas chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Nov. 2 would have been my Dad's 73rd birthday but pancreatic cancer entered our lives in 2012 and he's been gone more than seven years. Similar to the experiences of so many others, his admirable battle was only a short two months. During this time I craved information and tried to learn as much as I could about this disease in order to process why it was taking "My Hero" away.

In my eyes, my dad was healthy and strong and could do anything, he was starting his last year of work and starting to make plans to retire and suddenly everything was changing and at a rapid pace. Even though the word "cancer" was actually never said out loud, my research unveiled the monster we were dealing with once he was scheduled for the "whipple" procedure after a downward spiral of complications after a routine gall bladder removal. On July 18, 2012, we were called into a private room after just one hour of an eight-hour procedure and told they were unable to perform the surgery as the cancer had already spread. We were devastated, but quickly rallied our troops to fight.

Within 24 hours, we had a motto to "Cowboy Up" and "Team Rope Cancer" with shirts made to be worn by family and friends all over the state to show our support and love. Unfortunately, there was a different plan and despite the tremendous courage and determination my Dad demonstrated throughout his journey, his battle was lost two months later on Sept. 19. I knew I had to continue the fight in his memory to give me purpose in this horrific loss.

I am blessed to have found and been able to become a part of the NWA chapter of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. My connection to this group helps me find purpose in my loss while working to make a difference for others facing this diagnosis. I truly believe we can make an impact against this disease by spreading education and awareness about this "silent killer."

Over the past seven years, I have participated in two advocacy days in Washington, D.C., coordinated efforts to obtain proclamations from Arkansas communities annually and organized four purple light ceremonies. I have also organized multiple fundraisers in northwest Arkansas and my hometown in southeast Arkansas that have collectively raised more than $100,000.

Our Northwest Arkansas volunteer group has become the 59th affiliate in the nation and is planning the first PurpleStride for the State. This 5K Run/Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer raises millions of dollars every year to fund research and patient services. We are determined to be a part of the wave of change against this disease and firmly believe that Together, We Can Make a Difference to Double Survival by 2020!

Let me know if you would like to connect and further discuss how you might join our local efforts.

Jennifer Allison

Pea Ridge, Ark.

Editorial on 10/23/2019