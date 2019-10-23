In the Spring of 1988, Pea Ridge School officials decided to discontinue the baseball program at Pea Ridge High School due to budget cuts. During the summer of 1988, parents of the baseball players and other concerned community leaders told school officials they would find a way to fund the baseball program.

The resilience shown by the parents and community leaders set the stage for the continuation of the Pea Ridge baseball program and the 1989 Championship season.

The Blackhawks got off to a slow start winning only two of their first five games. A few changes were made and the Blackhawks would not lose again, stringing together a run of 20 straight victories.

During the 20-game win streak, the Blackhawks collected a District Tournament Championship, a Regional Tournament Championship, a streak of wins in the State tournament that got them to the State finals where they "mercy ruled" Bergman, 11-1, in five innings becoming the 1989 Arkansas Baseball State Champions.

Marking the 30th anniversary of the Blackhawks dramatic run to the state title, the team and coaches were recognized Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, before the football game in Blackhawk Stadium. Members of the State Title team wereJimmie Anderson, Matt Watson, Brian Stuart, Shawn McCoy, Shay Spencer, Jason Harris, the late Jamie Bray, Brian Wright, Mike Denman,Greg Wilkerson, Joel Easterling and Mark Davis. Head coach was John E. King. Assistant coaches were Larry Walker, Mary King and Kevin Miller.

King retired from coaching baseball last year. He still teaches and coaches at Pea Ridge High School.

