Saturday, Oct. 26
2-5 p.m. Fall Festival celebrating new roof for Shady Grove, hot dogs, chips, drinks, game, raffle, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
6-8 p.m. Fall Festival, hot dogs, popcorn, indoor bounce houses, games, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge
Thursday, Oct. 31
5-7 p.m. Shine Your Light Fall Festival, candy, hot dogs, VR machines, petting zoo, games, The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.
6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista
Print Headline: Harvest happenings