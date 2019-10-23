Sign in
Harvest happenings October 23, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

2-5 p.m. Fall Festival celebrating new roof for Shady Grove, hot dogs, chips, drinks, game, raffle, Episcopal Church, 16375 Don McAllister Rd.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

6-8 p.m. Fall Festival, hot dogs, popcorn, indoor bounce houses, games, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Thursday, Oct. 31

5-7 p.m. Shine Your Light Fall Festival, candy, hot dogs, VR machines, petting zoo, games, The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.

6-8 p.m. Trunk or Treat, New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Rd., Bella Vista

