Expressing concerns about a clothing allowance for all city employees, city council members and a former council member, Bob Cottingham, discussed the issue at length before approving a resolution to approve the expenditure for 2019 in order to satisfy the state auditors.

"This is something that has been done by the city for more than 30 years," Sandy Button, city clerk, office manager and court clerk, said. "For some reason, it showed up on the audit this year. We talked about this last Tuesday at the Committee of the Whole meeting."

"I had a bunch of people reach out to me with concerns about how a lot of people get the allowance, that it's not policed and no receipts are turned back in," Cody Keene, council member said.

"It's always been in the budget," Button said.

"Maybe so, but it's not categorized," Bob Cottingham, former council member, said. "I served on the council from 2005 to 2018 and I never heard about this expenditure. And it's been going on since 1989?

"This is not a good way to spend taxpayers' money. I think highly of the city employees. They get bonuses, raises. It just looks like another bonus," Cottingham asking Easley if he knew about it.

"I knew the Street Department got a uniform," Ray Easley, council member, said.

Cottingham said he knew the police, street and water department employees got a uniform but did not realize that all the ladies in the office also received the allowance.

"It's been in with the salaries," Button said. "The mayor signs off on this after everybody does."

She said if an employee leaves within six months of being hired, they have to repay the allowance.

City bookkeeper Starla Billington said the $500 clothing allowance is adjusted based on each employee's tax bracket for "them to net $500."

Ken Hayes, Water/Wastewater Department superintendent, said his employees mostly use Gellco for anything other than their jeans which are purchased through Amazon in order to keep records.

Keene said he'd like to see receipts, records.

"Our auditor doesn't want receipts," Button said. "Our auditor had no problem with any of this. She just wanted it in the minutes. Ours has always been run through payroll. I'm trying to do exactly what you asked."

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said its up to each department head to be sure his employees are properly attired.

Building official Tony Townsend said the allowance "was $250 forever" and it "just went to $500."

"I have to work out in the cold weather just like they are," Townsend said in response to Cottingham.

"We can't pay some of the salaries some of the other cities can pay and having a little benefit gives us a little better option," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

City attorney Shane Perry advised that council members look at the issue further when addressing next year's budget if they have a concern. He advised they consider the resolution for the auditors for this past year's budget. He noted there appeared to be two main concerns -- who receives the allowances and the bookkeeping surrounding the allowances. He said the allowances were approved in the budget when the council approved it last year.

"If it's in essence grossed up in someone's salary ... as the chief pointed out, if someone isn't investing in their attire he would notice," Perry said. "We're sitting here in October and there needs to be a decision to be made whether to pay the allowances. That ship has already sailed."

"It's already been budgeted," Crabtree concurred.

"Considering it's been going on, it's a documentation issue," Perry said. "Take care of that as an issue. All of the concerns we have should be taken care of in budgeting.

"Let's go ahead and document what we need to document to support what's already been done," Perry said, adding "Cody (Keene), I understand your reservations."

Councilman Easley made the motion to approve the resolution. Matt Ahart seconded the motion which was approved unanimously.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the annexation of land owned by Jay and Joyce Hale in the southwest area of the city at the request of the Hales;

• Approved the purchase of a heart monitor from Cardiac Partners for $18,350 plus tax as the Fire Department has $20,000 donated towards the purchase;

• Approved a resolution adopting Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a city holiday on the third Monday in January;

• Heard the first reading of an ordinance to increase the city's procurement limit from $10,000 to $20,000;

• Approved purchase of truck for the Street Department to replace a 2004 350 Chevrolet truck which is to be surplussed; and

• Approved a service charge from the Arkansas Municipal League for drug testing for employees.

City officials agreed to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a Committee of the Whole to discuss the city's 2020 budget.

General News on 10/23/2019