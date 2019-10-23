Sign in
Blackhawk Sports Schedules October 23, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

All day^Varsity Volleyball @ District Tournament

Thursday, Oct. 24

All day^Varsity Volleyball @ District Tournament

6 p.m.^7th Football vs. Lincoln

7 p.m.^Jr. High Football vs. Lincoln

Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.^Varsity Football @ Berryville

Monday, Oct. 28

5:30 p.m.^Jr. High JV Football vs. Shiloh Christian

7 p.m.^JV Football vs. Shiloh Christian

Tuesday, Oct. 29

All day^Boys Varsity Cross Country @ 4A-1 District Meet

All day^Girls Varsity Cross Country @ 4A-1 District Meet

Sports on 10/23/2019

Print Headline: Blackhawk Sports Schedules

