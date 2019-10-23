Wednesday, Oct. 23
All day^Varsity Volleyball @ District Tournament
Thursday, Oct. 24
All day^Varsity Volleyball @ District Tournament
6 p.m.^7th Football vs. Lincoln
7 p.m.^Jr. High Football vs. Lincoln
Friday, Oct. 25
7 p.m.^Varsity Football @ Berryville
Monday, Oct. 28
5:30 p.m.^Jr. High JV Football vs. Shiloh Christian
7 p.m.^JV Football vs. Shiloh Christian
Tuesday, Oct. 29
All day^Boys Varsity Cross Country @ 4A-1 District Meet
All day^Girls Varsity Cross Country @ 4A-1 District MeetSports on 10/23/2019
Print Headline: Blackhawk Sports Schedules