Wednesday, Oct. 9

10:01 a.m. Chasity Sue Carpenter, 42, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony hindering apprehension or prosecution

9:21 p.m. Matthew Allen Ferry, 25, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, felony possesison of firearm by certain persons; felony theft by receiving; felony parole violation

Thursday, Oct. 10

4:30 p.m. Frank John-Kahoulu Sosa, 20, Garfield, by Rogers Police, public intoxication; minor in possession; disorderly conduct

6:49 p.m. Lydia Janae Rodgers, 29, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI; driving left of center

Friday, Oct. 11

9:49 p.m. Cody Shane Deshields, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, felony parole violation

Sunday, Oct. 13

5:45 p.m. Leah Nichole Selee, 20, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; revoke of suspended sentence or probation; failure to appear from Benton County; theft of property

10:37 p.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, two counts possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Wednesday, Oct. 16

1:53 a.m. Seth Allen Beikman, 33, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. I, II; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia

4:44 p.m. Sarah Kay Hanson, 29, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine; no proof of ownership; expired vehicle license; civil contempt from Benton County

Thursday, Oct. 17

11:38 a.m. Kathleen Elizabeth Kelly, 57, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine

12:24 p.m. Gabriel Lee Delossantos, 43, Washburn, Mo., BCSO, civil contempt from Benton County

Friday, Oct. 18

1:46 p.m. Sarah Sue Bowers, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

Sunday, Oct. 20

11:16 a.m. Keith William Wiltgen, 37, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County

8:06 p.m. Jessica Dawn Hudson, 37, Centerton, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test; imprudent driving

Monday, Oct. 21

4:15 p.m. Nickalos Allan Rounds, 37, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, in-state felony parole violation; theft of property; obstructing governmental operations; possession of a controlled substance

