EVENTS

Historic Coverlets

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History 118 W. Johnson Ave. Springdale, AR 72764 Shiloh Meeting Hall 121 W. Huntsville Ave Parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue 479-750-8165 shilohmuseum.org

Martha Benson and Laura Redford, founders of the Ozark Coverlet Project to document historic woven coverlets found in the region's museums and private collections, will discuss their latest discoveries at noon Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Kids of all ages are invited to make an old-fashioned corn husk doll at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. For information, call June Jefferson at 790-2588 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Community on 10/16/2019